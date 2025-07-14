Critical One to build on existing antimony inventory

Toronto-based Critical One Energy, formerly known as Madison Metals (CSE: CRTL, OTCQB: MMTLF), has awarded a contract to Geotech to carry out […]
By Tamer Elbokl, PhD July 14, 2025 At 12:15 pm

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Duane Parnham, executive chairman & CEO. Credit: Critical One Energy

Toronto-based Critical One Energy, formerly known as Madison Metals (CSE: CRTL, OTCQB: MMTLF), has awarded a contract to Geotech to carry out an advanced airborne geophysical survey over its flagship Howells Lake antimony-gold project in Ontario.

The survey is designed to build on antimony discoveries announced in the company’s May 14, 2025, news release and aims to identify new high-priority targets for both antimony and gold. The work will support Critical One’s position as the operator of Canada’s largest undeveloped antimony deposit.

“This state-of-the-art, highly advanced airborne geophysical survey program marks a significant step in unlocking the full potential of the Howells Lake project,” said Duane Parnham, executive chairman and CEO of Critical One. “By leveraging best-in-class technology, we aim to expand our antimony discoveries and pinpoint new gold targets, driving value for our stakeholders and contributing to North America’s critical minerals supply chain.”

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25

Related Posts