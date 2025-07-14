Critical One to build on existing antimony inventory

Duane Parnham, executive chairman & CEO. Credit: Critical One Energy

Toronto-based Critical One Energy, formerly known as Madison Metals (CSE: CRTL, OTCQB: MMTLF), has awarded a contract to Geotech to carry out an advanced airborne geophysical survey over its flagship Howells Lake antimony-gold project in Ontario.

The survey is designed to build on antimony discoveries announced in the company’s May 14, 2025, news release and aims to identify new high-priority targets for both antimony and gold. The work will support Critical One’s position as the operator of Canada’s largest undeveloped antimony deposit.

“This state-of-the-art, highly advanced airborne geophysical survey program marks a significant step in unlocking the full potential of the Howells Lake project,” said Duane Parnham, executive chairman and CEO of Critical One. “By leveraging best-in-class technology, we aim to expand our antimony discoveries and pinpoint new gold targets, driving value for our stakeholders and contributing to North America’s critical minerals supply chain.”