Cypher Environmental, Weyerhaeuser partner with First Nations on northwestern Ontario road upgrade

Dalles Road is an access point toward the main highway and Kenora, Ont. Credit: Cypher Environmental

Cypher Environmental and Weyerhaeuser, in partnership with Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation and Miisun Integrated Resource Management company, have completed the Cypher Green Roads project on Dalles Road in northwestern Ontario.

Dalles Road is an important access point for Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation, providing a connection toward the main highway and Kenora, Ont., where many members work, study, receive health care and shop.

Cypher says improving Dalles Road also creates more opportunities for First Nations, forestry, mining, infrastructure, energy and construction organizations across the region to see the technology in a real-world application.

“Dust suppression and surface stability are ongoing challenges when it comes to managing unpaved roads, and many of the common practices are costly and time intensive,” said Erik Holmstrom, Weyerhaeuser’s general manager.

The project applied Cypher's technology to about 3.1 kilometres of unpaved road. DUST/BLOKR is an non-corrosive, locally made alternative to harmful road salts. Cypher says the system was designed to reduce dust, improve safety and reduce ongoing maintenance requirements and costs.

Todd Burns, Cypher’s CEO, said its green roads initiative “is about bringing communities and partners together to create meaningful, lasting improvements.”