PDAC unveils 2027 award recipients

Taken at last year's award's Gala. Credit: PDAC

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) announced on Tuesday the six recipients for its 2027 PDAC Awards.

“The 2027 recipients reflect the exceptional talent, leadership and innovation found across our industry,” said Karen Rees, PDAC’s President. “We’re especially proud to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award this year, recognizing young professionals who are already making a significant impact in mineral exploration and development. Together, all six recipients exemplify the excellence and dedication that the PDAC Awards have celebrated for 50 years.”

The awards and recipients are:

Bill Dennis Award:

For a Canadian discovery or prospecting success

Snowline exploration team — for the discovery of the Valley gold deposit at the Rogue project in Yukon.

Emerging Leaders Award:

For outstanding achievement by a young professional in mineral exploration and development

Antoine Caté — for advancing the integration of geology, data science and artificial intelligence in mineral exploration.

Skookum Jim Award:

For Indigenous achievement in the mineral industry

Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly — for advancing Indigenous-led assessment, stewardship and participation in mineral development.

Sustainability Award:

For outstanding leadership in environmental protection and/or good community relations

B2Gold — For transforming the Otjikoto Mine’s energy supply through renewable power and local capacity building in Namibia.

Thayer Lindsley Award:

For an international mineral discovery

Pan American Silver’s exploration team — for the discovery of the La Colorada skarn deposit in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Viola R. MacMillan Award:

For company or mine development

Cupric Canyon Capital — for financing and developing the Khoemacau copper-silver mine in Botswana.

Recipients will be recognized at the Awards Celebration & Nite Cap taking place March 9 in Toronto.

To learn more, visit: https://pdac.ca/about-pdac/awards/2027-awards-nominations