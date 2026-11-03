PDAC unveils 2027 award recipients

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) announced on Tuesday the six recipients for its 2027 PDAC Awards.
“The 2027 recipients reflect the exceptional talent, leadership and innovation found across our industry,” said Karen Rees, PDAC’s President. “We’re especially proud to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award this year, recognizing young professionals who are already making a significant impact in mineral exploration and development. Together, all six recipients exemplify the excellence and dedication that the PDAC Awards have celebrated for 50 years.”
The awards and recipients are:
For a Canadian discovery or prospecting success
Snowline exploration team — for the discovery of the Valley gold deposit at the Rogue project in Yukon.
For outstanding achievement by a young professional in mineral exploration and development
Antoine Caté — for advancing the integration of geology, data science and artificial intelligence in mineral exploration.
For Indigenous achievement in the mineral industry
Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly — for advancing Indigenous-led assessment, stewardship and participation in mineral development.
For outstanding leadership in environmental protection and/or good community relations
B2Gold — For transforming the Otjikoto Mine’s energy supply through renewable power and local capacity building in Namibia.
For an international mineral discovery
Pan American Silver’s exploration team — for the discovery of the La Colorada skarn deposit in Zacatecas, Mexico.
For company or mine development
Cupric Canyon Capital — for financing and developing the Khoemacau copper-silver mine in Botswana.
Recipients will be recognized at the Awards Celebration & Nite Cap taking place March 9 in Toronto.
To learn more, visit: https://pdac.ca/about-pdac/awards/2027-awards-nominations
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