Daudin iO‑GRID NEMO now in distribution

The iO‑GRID NEMO. Credit: Daudin

Daudin, a subsidiary of Dinkle Group, has announced the availability of its new remote input/output (I/O) module, the iO-GRID NEMO.

In industrial settings, remote I/O solutions are used to extend the reach of central computers, reducing wiring, control panel space and material costs. With a network connection and power circuit, I/O systems can connect sensors, actuators and monitoring systems, aiding in workplace automation.

The iO‑GRID NEMO series supports five industrial Ethernet protocols. They also feature dual‑port RJ45 or terminal‑block networking, integrated daisy‑chain switching, clear LED status indicators and USB‑C firmware updates.

The modules operate across a -10 to 60 °C ambient range on standard 24 VDC. The devices also mount to DIN rails and come with detachable push‑in terminal blocks for tool‑free wiring. All models are CE and UL certified.