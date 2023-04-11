Delkor’s Max-FeED offers increased throughput, consistency and compatibility

Delkor’s specialized iron ore belt feeder, Max-FeED, demonstrates the potential to increase throughput, without compromising on filter cake moisture requirements and with no additional ancillary equipment required.

Use of Delkor’s belt feeder over existing belt filters at a major iron ore site in Australia has shown strong improvements in belt filter performance. This has demonstrated the potential to significantly reduce the number or size of filters, resulting in lower capital, transportation, installation, and operating costs, as well as a reduction in necessary spares, overall maintenance and equipment footprint.

After retrofitting five belt filters supplied by another manufacturer with Max-FeED, significant improvements were noted, both in throughput (66% increase) and consistency of filter cake properties. Throughput has increased from 300 to 500 m3/h. In addition, the difference in cake thickness across the belt width was reduced from more than 10 to less than 5 millimetres. Also, the moisture content remained constant over the entire width of the belt and the filter cake was dewatered at the edges to the same extent as the rest of the cake.

The belt feeder performance showed a minimum filtration rate of 3,500 kg/m2/h can be achieved with a 134 m2 filter compared to 2,500 kg/m2/h being achieved presently, while reaching a cake moisture target of 12% and below. This equates to a 40 % increase in throughput, or the requirement for ten 134 m2 horizontal belt filters (HBFs) compared to the twelve required with competing technologies.

Important features of the Max-FeED include: ​

Feeder design which is optimized for the process flow pattern with maximized slurry distribution across the width of the belt through 3D CFD modelling, which minimizes inconsistency in feed flow patterns and vacuum short circuiting.

Adjustable weir system, which provides a wider operational flow range and better handling of flow conditions, prevents fluctuation or surging of slurry flow.

Adjustable spigot nozzle and distribution screens, designed to handle larger throughput and scalability, overcome the limited throughput of conventional feeders.

Front and rear sloped feeding system also provides optimal feeder performance at high throughput rates.

“Delkor has continued to lead the field in innovative and high-performing liquid/solid separation technology, with the specialized iron ore belt feeder demonstrating exactly why Delkor technology is the better choice,” says Raymond Leung, Takraf Australia senior manager sales and projects.

“The improvement in belt filter performance that resulted from applying our Max-FeED belt feeder technology on site is remarkable and highlights once again how our ongoing commitment to technology development is assisting our customers enhance the sustainability of their operations.”

For more information, visit www.Takraf.com.