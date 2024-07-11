Denison signs Wheeler River agreements with Kineepik Métis Local #9 and Pinehouse Lake Village

Denison Mines (TSX: DML; NYSE American: DNN) has announced the signing of two key agreements in support of its Wheeler River uranium project in northern Saskatchewan. The mutual benefits agreement with Kineepik Métis Local #9(KML) and the community benefit agreement with the Northern Village of Pinehouse Lake (the Village) mark significant steps forward for the project's development.

KML represents Métis members living near the project and those from Pinehouse Lake, the nearest municipality located about 270 km south along provincial highway 914.

"This represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to secure sustainable economic development while protecting and promoting our culture, language, traditions, and rights,” said executive director of KML Billie Jo Natomagan.“This agreement signifies hope and opportunity for our community and for future generations.”

Mayor of the Village of Pinehouse, Mike Natomagan, stated, "This agreement is not just a document, but a testament to the strength and resilience of our community, and our commitment to sustainable community development. This partnership will bring more opportunities for employment, training and community development that will benefit our people and our future. Tiniki."

"We have gained a unique first-hand appreciation for the Métis and non-Métis perspectives and values of the community. As such, it is particularly rewarding for us to have earned the support and consent for the advancement of the project from both KML and the Village,” added David Cates, president & CEO of Denison.

Wheeler River is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The property hosts the high-grade Phoenix and Gryphon uranium deposits. It is a joint venture between Denison (90% and operator) and JCU (Canada) Exploration (10%). Its net profit value is $2.01 billion at an 8% discount rate. The internal rate of return is 90% with a payback of roughly 11 months. The project, with proven and probable reserves of 56.7 million lb. of uranium oxide is expected to have a 10-year mine life.

Apart from Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in the McClean Lake joint venture and other uranium deposits in the region. The company is celebrating its 70th year of uranium mining.

Learn more at www.DenisonMines.com.