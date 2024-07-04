Dias Geophysical, Gap Geophys together boost innovation

Dias Geophysical, a Saskatoon-based provider of geophysical services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Gap Geophysics of Australia, a prominent player in the industry known for its innovative solutions and client-focused approach. This strategic acquisition underscores Dias' commitment to expanding its capabilities and enhancing its unique service offerings to better serve clients globally.

The integration of Gap into Dias marks a significant milestone in both companies' histories, combining decades of expertise and a shared dedication to technological advancement and customer satisfaction. This acquisition will strengthen Dias' position in the market and deliver even greater value to its clients across various sectors including mineral exploration, environmental management, and infrastructure development.

Jonathan Rudd, CEO of Dias Geophysical, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Gap Geophysics into the Dias family. Their reputation for excellence and their talented team align perfectly with our strategic goals of innovation and growth. "

Mal Cattach, founder and out-going CEO of Gap Geophysics, commented, "Together, we will be able to combine our strengths and expertise to deliver even more comprehensive and advanced geophysical services. This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for all of us."

For clients of both companies, the acquisition promises several advantages, including access to a broader range of geophysical technologies, increased operational efficiencies, and enhanced support capabilities. Dias Geophysical remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of service excellence and innovation, ensuring a seamless transition and continued delivery of exceptional results.

For more information about Dias Geophysical and its services, please visit www.DiasGeo.com.

And for a description of Gap's services, please visitwww.GapGeo.com.