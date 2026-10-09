DLE Xchange Canada seeks 2027 conference speakers

DLE Xchange Canada 2027 is a one-day event focusing on the future of commercial lithium production in Canada. Credit: DLE Xchange Canada 2027

Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Xchange is calling for speakers to present on commercial lithium production at its Alberta conference.

The one-day event will bring together lithium brine developers, DLE technology providers, oilfield operators, reservoir engineers, process specialists, project financiers, engineering firms and government stakeholders.

DLE Xchange Canada 2027 is looking for senior executives, project developers, technology leaders, engineers, investors, policy makers, Indigenous engagement specialists and battery supply-chain experts to contribute.

Speaker proposals must include the speaker’s name, job title, organization, brief biography

and proposed topic or area of expertise. Priority will be given to real-world projects and operating results, rather than broad corporate or promotional presentations.

The conference will take place April 7, 2027 in Calgary.

For speaking inquiries and submissions, contact: speaker@thoughtxn.com

For further information about the event, visit: ca.directlithiumxchange.com