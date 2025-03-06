Draslovka expands into sodium-ion batteries in partnership with Natron Energy

Draslovka – a global provider of sustainability-led technologies, reagents and services for mining and the energy transition – announced it has agreed to a research and development partnership with Natron Energy, a leading U.S. manufacturer of sodium-ion batteries. Natron is known its development, commercialization and large-scale production of high-quality Prussian blue material required for its proprietary sodium-ion battery technologies. Natron Energy’s batteries are based on a patented Prussian blue electrode chemistry for a wide variety of industrial power applications ranging from critical backup power systems for AI data centres to EV fast charging and system hybridization.

Draslovka is best known as one of the world’s largest producers of sodium cyanide, a chemical vital for gold mining. However, its most important contribution to the mining sector is its glycine leaching technology, the company’s proprietary technology that leaches metals (including gold, copper, nickel and cobalt) in a more sustainable and economic manner.

The partnership agreement envisages a layered scope of co-operation across Draslovka’s areas of expertise, fully utilizing the company’s leading research, production and logistics capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic. Taking advantage of the immediately available infrastructure offered by its world-class chemical plant in Kolin, Czech Republic, Draslovka has obtained the necessary permits and is well on its way to designing and constructing a new reference production facility for the project.

The partnership will leverage Draslovka’s deep expertise in proprietary chemistry manufacturing to supply high-quality Prussian blue materials that are crucial for Natron’s advanced sodium-ion battery design, which is ideal for short-term energy storage applications, such as data centres. The facility will serve as a blueprint to expand Draslovka’s operations in the U.S. and enable Natron’s mission of scaling sodium-ion battery production to meet soaring demand, with the development of a large-scale facility expected to begin prior to the completion of the reference facility in Kolin.



Starting in 2026, the new Kolin facility is expected to supply Natron with Prussian blue materials to double Natron’s battery manufacturing capacity. The construction of the new plant in Kolin marks another positive milestone in Draslovka’s business strategy, which focuses on value-add proprietary technologies and top-quality product offerings.

Using sustainable solutions to address the shortage of critical raw materials is an integral part of Draslovka’s business model. Through its exclusive partnership with Natron, Draslovka’s chemistry will directly assist in the development of Natron’s supply chain without reliance on critical minerals from high-risk or potentially unstable jurisdictions. This collaboration with Natron to advance an economically competitive and sustainable industry of the future represents an important new direction for Draslovka as it seeks to bolster global battery supply chain security.

Pavel Bruzek, CEO of Draslovka, commented: “We are excited to partner with Natron on this project which aims to promote greater standards for sustainability and help pioneer sodium-ion batteries as a real, economically viable option for energy storage, especially short-term energy reserves and data centres. The commercial agreement with Natron is an endorsement of Draslovka’s chemical expertise which makes this project possible. This partnership represents the latest step in the transformation of our revenue streams towards value-add proprietary technologies and sustainable solutions for global industry.”

More information is posted on www.Draslovka.com.