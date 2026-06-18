Drills turning at Vizsla’s Palmer project

Drilling target areas planned for the 2026 field season. Credit: Vizsla

Drilling is officially underway at Vizsla Copper’s Palmer project in southeast Alaska, kicking off its fully funded 2026 exploration program.

The Vancouver-based company said two diamond drill rigs are currently operating with approximately 10,000 metres of drilling planned during this year’s field season.

“The program is designed to expand high-grade mineralization at the South Wall deposit while evaluating several priority targets across the district,” said Craig Parry, the executive chair and CEO of Vizsla.

According to the company, previous drilling at the South Wall deposit returned some of the highest copper grades on the property to date. This initial drill program is designed to expand the copper-rich core and improve confidence within existing mineralized zones.

Later this year, Vizsla plans to drill at two additional targets located between existing deposits: the HG prospect, located west of Palmer, and the Waterfall prospect to the east. Peter Mercer, the senior vice-president for Alaska at Vizsla, added, “As the season progresses, our focus remains on safe operations, disciplined execution, and generating the technical information needed to better understand the full potential of the district."

Vizsla said this drilling is part of a multiyear technical strategy with potential for expansion. With more than 15 kilometres of prospective ground still to test as drilling advances across the Palmer district, further updates are likely to follow.