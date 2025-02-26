Dundee Precious Metals reports high grade intercepts from the Dumitru Potok prospect

Dundee Precious Metals (TSX: DPM) reported wide intercepts from drilling at the copper-gold-silver Dumitru Potok prospect, located on the Čoka Rakita exploration licence. Dundee Precious Metals is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador.

Based on these strong results, DPM is accelerating its systematic target delineation drilling campaign at Dumitru Potok to further extend these high-grade zones. The company also reported additional results from Rakita North and early results from the new Valja Saka target, which are located on the Čoka Rakita and Potaj Čuka licences, respectively. All three prospects are located near planned Čoka Rakita project infrastructure.

Some high grade drill result highlights are as follows: DPDD025A – 190 metres 2.07% copper, 1.23 g/t gold and 12.19 g/t silver from 808 metres downhole, including 49 metres at 4.18% copper, 1.48 g/t gold and 21.7 g/t silver from 842 metres downhole at the Dumitru Potok prospect, DPDD026 – 36 metres at 1.8% copper 1.4 g/t gold and 11.76 g/t silver from 953 metres downhole and 115 metres at 1.47% copper, 2.73 g/t gold and 9.69 g/t silver from 1,170 metres downhole including 38 metres at 2.59% copper, 4.05 g/t gold and 17 g/t silver from 1,195 metres downhole at the Dumitru Potok prospect.

The company’s recent drilling confirms the presence of a large, high-grade copper-gold-silver skarn system with mineralization concentrated along both the eastern and western sides of a causative intrusion. Based on drilling to date, the company has detected mineralization over a one-kilometre strike length, up to 300 metres vertically and up to 500 metres away from the causative intrusion. DPM has characterized the Dumitru Potok prospect by long intercepts of continuous high-grad e mineralization that currently remains open in multiple directions.

David Rae, CEO of Dundee Precious Metals, commented, “These impressive results at Dumitru Potok clearly demonstrate the existence of a large copper-gold deposit that has the potential to provide additional high-grade mineral resources adjacent to the planned infrastructure of Čoka Rakita. The drill program continues to expand the Dumitru Potok discovery, and we have yet to define its limits as it remains open in multiple directions and at depth,”

“Our exploration team and strong financial position has continued to add value through the drill bit, supported by our strategy to create a robust platform for growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders.”

Company drill teams reported new drill results from the Rakita North prospect confirming the presence of significant marble-hosted copper-gold-silver mineralization on the northern flank of the Čoka Rakita deposit. DPM said this is best demonstrated by drillhole RADD050, which is proximal to the Čoka Rakita planned underground development. These drill results confirm a relatively higher-grade core of approximatively 300 metres by 150 metres developed over a vertical extent of approximately 300 metres, which remains open in multiple directions.

Scout exploration drilling encountered strong skarn-altered sediments with garnet and magnetite and occasional visible gold, analogous to the Čoka Rakita style of mineralization. Additionally, drillhole VSDD010 confirmed the potential for polymetallic carbonate replacement mineralization with significant silver, copper, zinc and lead grades. DPM is pursuing potential skarn and manto-like stratabound targets with a 55,000-metre scout and target delineation drilling campaign. The campaign will focus on the Čoka Rakita licence, including the Dumitru Potok prospect, as well as the Potaj Čuka and Pešter Jug licences. Based on these positive results, dedicated target delineation drilling will be allocated to the downhole. More information is posted on www.DundeePrecious.com