Eclipse expands SourceOne for industrial workplaces

SourceOne booth at CIM 2026. Credit: Eclipse

Eclipse Data Innovation has announced a major expansion to its SourceOne system to enable tools for industrial organizations to build custom artificial intelligence (AI) workflow applications based on their own operational data.

The company said the update adds new capabilities to the platform, including equipment and labour optimization, predictive maintenance, supply chain coordination and material flow visibility. The expansion also improves the software’s analytics and operations research capabilities.

“Most industrial organizations already have decades of valuable systems and operational data, the challenge is that those systems were never designed to work together,” Karin Boan, the chief operating officer at Eclipse, said in a news release.

SourceOne uses data ontology and knowledge graphs to organize otherwise fragmented information.

Sean Hunter, the director of product development at Eclipse, said the expansion is aimed at heavy industry in particular, including manufacturing, construction and mining.

Eclipse is an Arizona-based data solutions company. SourceOne is its flagship product, designed to support company decision-making .

This new version of SourceOne is available June 9, 2026.