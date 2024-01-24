Edumine workshops bonus: 3-month all access

Edumine, the leader in self-paced online education for the mining industry,is excited to announce its 2024 calendar of workshops.
These new interactive learning solutions tailored for busy professionals combine the engaging environment of a short course, with the flexibility of virtual delivery, and the comprehensive coverage of the Edumine self-paced course library.
Enroll in any Edumine Workshop and receive a complimentary three-month, All-Access Subscription to Edumine. This subscription gives you access to an extensive library of 110+ on-demand courses, allowing learners to further expand their knowledge and expertise in the mining sector.
Here is a quick look at what’s coming up in the next few months. February: JORC reporting, operational ESG, optimizing performance, and being a leader and influencer. March: cost estimation, metal accounting, mine closure, and study processes. April: strategy and governance, tailings management, geophysics, plus ESG and social responsibility. May: business optimization and how to translate corporate strategy into implementation priorities.
Courses are prices from $249 to $449 for individuals. Corporate packages are available for 10 or more learners from the same company. Edumine is part of The Northern Miner Group.
Find all the details on www.Edumine.com.
Comments