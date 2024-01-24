Edumine workshops bonus: 3-month all access

Edumine, the leader in self-paced online education for the mining industry,is excited to announce its 2024 calendar of workshops.

These new interactive learning solutions tailored for busy professionals combine the engaging environment of a short course, with the flexibility of virtual delivery, and the comprehensive coverage of the Edumine self-paced course library.

Enroll in any Edumine Workshop and receive a complimentary three-month, All-Access Subscription to Edumine. This subscription gives you access to an extensive library of 110+ on-demand courses, allowing learners to further expand their knowledge and expertise in the mining sector.

Here is a quick look at what’s coming up in the next few months. February: JORC reporting, operational ESG, optimizing performance, and being a leader and influencer. March: cost estimation, metal accounting, mine closure, and study processes. April: strategy and governance, tailings management, geophysics, plus ESG and social responsibility. May: business optimization and how to translate corporate strategy into implementation priorities.

Courses are prices from $249 to $449 for individuals. Corporate packages are available for 10 or more learners from the same company. Edumine is part of The Northern Miner Group.

Find all the details on www.Edumine.com.

