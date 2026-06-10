Elliott boosts leadership with two key hires

Andrew Schumacher (left), vice-president of Nebraska operations and Chad Barrett, director of product management. Credit: Elliott

Elliott Equipment Company has hired two new members of its leadership team. The company has appointed Chad Barrett as its new director of product management, and Andrew Schumacher as the vice-president of Nebraska operations.

Schumacher will oversee Elliott’s production, quality, safety and engineering functions. He joins the company with more than 15 years of leadership experience in equipment manufacturing. Most recently, he served as the general manager of Wayne Combustion Systems.

Barrett will lead development and enhancement of Elliott’s portfolio, working on integration of customer feedback into the product line. He has more than a decade of experience in engineering and product development.

Craig Shafer, the chief operating officer of Stellar, Elliott’s parent company, welcomed the two new hires. “[Schumacher] brings a strong combination of leadership and expertise that is aligned with our vision for the future,” Shafer said. He went on to add that Barrett’s “combination of engineering expertise and customer-focused mindset will help ensure the voice of the customer remains at the center of everything we do.”

Schumacher will report to Shafer, while Barrett will work under Matt Schroeder, Stellar’s vice-president of supply chain and product management. This structure will strengthen the synergies between the two companies, Elliott said in a news release.

Stellar acquired Elliott in Dec. 2025.