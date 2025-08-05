Emerson HMI/SCADA software boosts connectivity, development, and performance

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has launched Movicon.NExT Version 4.4, a modern HMI/SCADA platform that enables users to build interoperable automation systems for various manufacturing sectors. This update enhances functionality, performance, and flexibility, focusing on user-friendly improvements that boost development efficiency.

The new version features updated drivers for OPC UA, EtherNet/IP, and others, supporting multi-station setups and advanced arrays. A new DNP3 driver allows seamless integration with power and utility networks. Optimized I/O operations improve throughput by aggregating read/write tags, and open connectivity simplifies digital asset integration.

Native Python scripting now enables custom, cross-platform logic, allowing developers to craft sophisticated strategies using familiar tools. UI updates, new graphical control properties, and streamlined license management enhance user experience and accelerate project development.

Support for TimescaleDB improves data storage efficiency and performance, especially with large datasets. Enhancements also boost data precision, SQL compatibility, and centralized management of recipes and alarms, supporting growing data visualization and analytics needs.

Security improvements include a full transition to .NET 8 and encrypted password management, strengthening system security and regulatory compliance. CFR21 compliance now logs user group data alongside usernames.

Additional modules like Pro.Lean and Pro.Energy have been updated to v4.4, introducing improved interfaces, new library symbols, and new grouping and overview screens.

Movicon.NExT v4.4 reinforces its role as an open, high-performance, and easily integrable platform, serving as a robust foundation for automation solutions by end users, system integrators, and OEMs.

Learn more at: https://www.Emerson.com/en-gb/automation/control-and-safety-systems/movicon/movicon-next