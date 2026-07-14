Emerson improves alarm performance at Petromidia

Petromidia, Romania's largest refinery. Credit: Rompetrol Rafinare

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced its DeltaV AgileOps management software has been deployed at Rompetrol Rafinare’s (BVB: RRC) Petromidia refinery in Navodari, Romania. The company said the software has brought the refinery alarm rates within the Engineering Equipment and Materials Users Association (EEMUA) 191 guidelines.

The software takes historical and current alarm data from a central control system and helps operators identify high-frequency, stale and nuisance alarms at the plant. As a result, Emerson said it was able to reduce alarm volumes by more than 95% — cutting alarm occurrences from more than 2 million per month to fewer than 50,000. EEMUA 191 guidelines state operators should receive no more than one alarm every 10 minutes during normal operation.

“Modern control systems provide enormous amounts of operational information, but operators need the right context and visibility to act effectively,” said Guido Wink, the vice-president of Emerson’s control systems and software business in Europe. “DeltaV AgileOps helps organizations continuously monitor and improve alarm system performance.”

Nilca George, the process engineering director at Rompetrol Rafinare, added that the new monitoring system has improved overall workplace awareness “enabling operators to focus on meaningful alarms and respond more effectively to process disturbances.”

Rompetrol Rafinare is a Romanian oil and energy company that operates the country’s largest refinery, Petromidia.