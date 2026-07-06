Tenaris touts ‘milestone’ as first customer visits new service centre

Petronas Canada is a subsidiary of Malaysia's state-owned oil and gas company, Petronas. Credit: Tenaris

Petronas Canada, a Calgary-based energy company, has become the first customer to visit Tenaris’s new Fort St. John Service Centre. The company called this a milestone for the facility.

The service centre was built to serve customers active in the Montney formation, a siltstone and shale deposit spanning 130,000 square kilometres across western Alberta and British Columbia. Petronas, which signed a three-year supply agreement with Tenaris, is one such company working in the region.

Pablo Toy, the commercial vice-president for Tenaris in Canada, said the investment in the centre was “driven by customer needs.” He added, “By establishing a presence in Fort St. John, we are strengthening our ability to support our customers with efficient and reliable supply solutions. Welcoming the Petronas team as our first customer visitor reflects the type of partnership we envisioned when we committed to building here, and becoming a part of the local community.”

Tenaris is a global steel pipe supplier. Its customers include major oil and gas clients across the world. The Fort St. John Service Centre is the company’s third location in Canada, following facilities in Grande Prairie, Alta., and Edmonton.