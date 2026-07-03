Sponsored Mic’d Up: Dundee Sustainable takes aim at cyanide, arsenic

In this episode of Mic’d UP, Devan Murugan visits Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) in Thetford Mines, Quebec, for an on-site tour with President and CEO Jean-Philippe Mai. From cyanide-free gold recovery to permanent arsenic stabilization, the visit offers a firsthand look at technologies the company believes could help shape the future of mineral processing.

This sponsored video is PROMOTED CONTENT paid for by Dundee Sustainable Technologies and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit https://dundeetechnologies.com for more information.