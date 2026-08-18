Phenom accelerates Dobbin acquisition

Underground development at SSR's Seabee gold operation in Manitoba. Credit: SSR Mining

Phenom Resources (TSXV: PHNM) says it will exercise its option to acquire 100% interest in the Dobbin gold project in central Nevada.

The junior-explorer signed the option agreement in Sept. 2023. Per the agreement, Phenom reimbursed the owner the cost of early staking fees — about US$150 thousand — and agreed to spend US$2 million on property exploration.

In June 2026, Phenom and an affiliate of SSR Mining (TSX: SSRM) entered a framework agreement which granted SSR the right to acquire 15% of the Dobbin property in exchange for US$4 million toward diamond drilling and exploration. The deal must be completed within 10 business days of Phenom exercising its option to acquire. In order to continue and expand Diamond drilling at Dobbin, Phenom has accelerated its acquisition to facilitate SSR’s operations.

“First assay results on Dobbin are expected in September. With the acceleration of ownership of Dobbin, the company anticipates finalizing the next strategic investment by SSR before the end of the month,” said Paul Cowley, Phenom’s president and CEO.

Located about 130 kilometres from the Town of Eureka, Nevada, the Dobbin project is on the southern extension of the Independent-Eureka gold trend.