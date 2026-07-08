Emerson pushes out new clamp‑on ultrasonic meters

The FLUXUS 631 flow meter. Credit: Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has released its new Flexim FLUXUS 631 series of portable, clamp-on, ultrasonic flow meters to offer more deployment flexibility.

In mining operations and processing plants, ultrasonic flow meters are used to monitor liquids and gases to help prevent pipe blockages. Eliminating blind spots helps avoid unplanned shutdowns. The new series of meters provides accurate measurements when traditional permanent meters are unavailable.

Emerson said the devices have a quick setup allowing for liquid measurements in less than five minutes. The lithium-ion battery lasts for more than 25 hours of continuous operation and, in low-power mode, can run for up to 80 days. The enclosures are rated IP65 and IP67, allowing the devices to operate reliably in a wider range of environments.

Rebecca Cottrell, the product manager for Emerson’s measurement instrumentation business, said, “With the flexibility to measure the flow of liquids, gases and steam using a portable non-intrusive device, the FLUXUS 631 series enables more informed decisions that result in improved plant performance.”