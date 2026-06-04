Emerson targets durability, compliance with new PFAS‑free liners

The PEX liner. Credit: Emerson

Emerson has released its new PEX liners for its Rosemount flow meter portfolio to improve durability and reliability in chemically aggressive conditions.

Flow meters measure the volumetric flow rate of liquids and gases. These instruments are common across mining and processing operations to monitor, control and optimize critical processes.

Emerson says existing liner solutions have relatively poor wear resistance — an issue its new PEX liner is trying to solve. As liners break down, they can emit unwanted chemicals, such as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Designed for exclusive use with its 8750W, 8705 flanged and MS magnetic flow‑meter sensors, the PEX liners are made without PFAS-based materials. The company said this manufacturing decision was made to “help end users respond to increasing regulatory, environmental and public scrutiny.” Emerson added that the PEX liners remain typically “less expensive than alternative solutions.”

The liners are currently available in sizes up to 8 inches, with larger products in development.