EMP releases first estimate for Mansur and Viewfield lithium resources

EMP Metals (CSE:EMPS; OTC:EMPPF) has announced the preliminary resource estimate for the Mansur and Viewfield lithium brine projects. Both properties are located in the Duperow formation in southwest Saskatchewan. The estimate is based on the results of over 300 wells within the region to evaluate eight stacked zones of lithium brines.

The two properties contain 1.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at an average grade greater than 143 mg/L as an inferred resource using a 50 mg/L cut-off. Importantly, there is a 500,000-tonne high-grade zone grading over 198 mg/L with a cut-off of 140 mg/L applied.

EMP says the brine occurrences in the Duperow formation have a restricted evaporitic deposition environment, low amounts of hydrogen sulphide, and relatively shallow depths at approximately 1,800 metres.

EMP Metals secured its interest in the Mansur and Viewfield project areas with its acquisition of Hub City Lithium earlier this year. ROK Resources (TSXV:ROK) has a 25% interest in Hub City. The total inferred resource net to Hub City is 503,450 tonnes LCE at Mansur and 747,500 tonnes LCE at Viewfield.

The next steps include a follow-up vertical well at Viewfield to provide additional test data and provide a water disposal well for future flow testing of horizonal wells. Sproule Holdings has been engaged to assist with a preliminary economic assessment of a 4,100-hectare portion of the Viewfield project area. Selection of a direct lithium extraction technology provider is underway.

Additional information is posted at www.EMPMetals.com.