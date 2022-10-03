Endurance drills 7.5+ g/t Au at Reliance in B.C.

Endurance Gold (TSXV: EDG; OTC: ENDGF) reports good assay results from the ongoing diamond drill program at its Reliance gold property, located 4.0 km east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer gold camp.

The company reported nine significant intersections from five diamond drill holes completed in the Eagle area.

Hole 22-036 intersected two areas of mineralization beginning 22 metres from surface at the Eagle zone. The shallower area assays 7.65 g/t gold over 12.7 metres, including 10.0 g/t gold over 8.7 metres. The lower intersection assayed 7.55 g/t gold over 8.9 metres, including 13.35 g/t over 2.0 metres.

Hole 22-035 also intersected the lower portion of the Eagle zone and assayed 1.89 g/t gold over 15.5 metres.

Hole 22-037 tested the Eagle South Feeder target area, returning four significant intersections: 2.91 g/t gold over 10.5 metres (beginning at 70.2 metres below surface); 1.95 g/t gold (93.0 metres); 2.88 g/t gold over 4.0 metres (258.0 metres); and 4.03 g/t gold over 5.7 metres (272 metres).

Also in the Eagle South Feeder area, hole 22-038 tested the southeast extension of the 024 vein, assaying 11.64 g/t gold over 2.8 metres from the margin of the vein.

Hole 22-033 was collared 125 metres north of the other holes, and this core assayed 4.14 g/t gold over 8.3 metres, beginning at 135.6 metres below surface.

The Eagle South Feeder area is about 150 metres wide and at least 400 metres in length. It is bound by the shallow-dipping Eagle zone to the northeast and the steeply dipping Royal Shear fault to the southwest. It is open along strike and at depth below the southwest-dipping Royal Shear.

More information is available on www.EnduranceGold.com.