Environmental consultant EMM expands into Canada

Established in 2008, EMM Consulting is expanding its professional services to clients in Canada. The environmental and planning consultancy is at the forefront and a recognized leader of the Australian environmental consulting industry. The team adopts a partnering approach with clients to integrate advice and technical assessments into project designs to enable successful outcomes during all phases of a project life cycle from concept design to implementation. The company’s success in establishing constructive and integrated relationships with clients has led to successfully broadening technical services as clients’ needs have evolved.

The company culture and strong team ethos is driven by over 250 people who work across Australia, and now, in Ontario and British Columbia. EMM is an agile business with people and offices established to align clients’ needs.

“The expansion into Canada represents an exciting new chapter in the company’s growth and natural evolution as a leading provider of environmental services,” said CEO Liz Webb. “EMM’s purpose is to create opportunities for our clients, our people and our communities. Our locations in Canada allow us to focus on providing innovative solutions to our clients existing challenges, delivering localized support.”

The company has welcomed James Duggleby, a Canadian-based hydrogeologist with two decades of international experience, to the role of director. Duggleby has worked with EMM for over five years.

EMM also welcomes back environmental approvals specialist Jarred Kramer. Based in Vancouver, he has managed large multi-disciplinary environmental assessments and permit applications across both British Columbia and the Yukon.

EMM is formed by a diverse range of environmental scientists, engineers, planners and other environmental specialists across Australia and now in Canada. The company services projects ranging in scale and complexity in the energy, mining, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

Learn more at www.EMMConsulting.com.au.