Epiroc lands $30‑million Peru drill‑rig deal

The Pit Viper 351. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc, a Sweden-based industrial machinery manufacturer, has received an order for a fleet of its Pit Viper 351 surface blast hole drill rigs to to support expansion at a major Peru copper mine

According to Epiroc, the order was booked in Q2 of 2026. The shipment is worth roughly $30.6 million (SEK 210 million). Alongside the fleet, Epiroc will supply drilling tools, spare parts, together with on-site technical services, field support and specialized training programs. Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of 2026 and continue through the first half of 2027.

Helena Hedblom, the president and CEO of Epiroc, said, “Epiroc has provided this mine in Peru with advanced drilling equipment for around a decade now, and we look forward to continuing supporting this major copper producer to optimize its safety, productivity and total cost of ownership.”

The Pit Viper 351 is a rotary tricone drill available for drilling 270 to 406 millimetre holes with up to 19.8 metres clean hole, single-pass capability.