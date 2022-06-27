Epiroc to design world’s fully electric lithium mine in Manitoba

Epiroc Canada has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ: LITM) to assist with the technical and commercial design of the world's first fully electric lithium mine at Snow Lake's flagship lithium project in Manitoba.

As part of this collaboration, Epiroc will contribute to the review of site planning and design for Snow Lake's planned fully electric lithium mine and will give technical and engineering advice for the project's overall development.

Epiroc has a long history of innovative and safe equipment, as well as automation, digitalization, and electrification solutions to the industry. Epiroc has exhibited a remarkable aptitude in project co-ordination and vertical integration, as seen by its recent achievement in the Borden mine project in Chapleau, Ont., which is the first all-electric gold mine in the world.

"The MOU with Epiroc is a significant step forward in Snow Lake's goal of commercial lithium production, as it allows the two companies to form a synergistic partnership that will draw on years of deep industry experience and technological understanding," stated Philip Gross, CEO and chairman of Snow Lake.

Jason Smith, integration manager of Epiroc North America, commented, "Our partnership's purpose is to support the company's environmental activities while also increasing operational efficiency at all phases of the mine's development. We are excited to build on what we can offer with our Meglab competencies coupled with the Epiroc equipment technology and operational presence within the region.

"We see this as a great opportunity to play our part to position Snow Lake as the cleanest lithium supplier for the North American EV and battery markets." Smith added.

The lithium project, which Snow Lake believes is ideally located to serve the North American automotive industry with access to the U.S. rail network via the Arctic Gateway railway, is expected to enter commercial production in late 2024.

Additional details on the Snow Lake lithium project can be found on www.snowlakelithium.com.

To learn more about Epiroc and the innovations it brings to the mining industry, visit www.epirocgroup.com.