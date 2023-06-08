Epiroc wins large equipment and automation order from Boliden in Sweden

Epiroc has won a large order for mining equipment, including battery-electric vehicles and automation solutions, from Boliden for use at three of its underground mines in Sweden. The new order, worth $16 million (SEK130 million) follows Boliden’s large order of similar equipment last year.

Boliden has ordered trucks, loaders and drill rigs, including several battery-electric versions. The order includes, among other machines, the Minetruck MT42 SG hauler, Scooptram ST18 SG loader, Boomer E20 SG face drill rig, and Boltec E10 SG rock reinforcement drill rig – all equipped with battery-electric drivelines.

Deep Automation, Epiroc’s cutting-edge set of automation systems and applications, will be used to automate Boliden’s material handling process. Deep Automation provides control of flexible safety zones, production assignments, and autonomous traffic in real time – boosting safety, consistency, and productivity.

The equipment will be delivered to the Rävliden and Renström mines – where Boliden produces zinc, copper, lead, gold and silver – and at the Kankberg mine, where it extracts gold and tellurium.

Learn more about underground equipment and its automation at www.Epiroc.com.