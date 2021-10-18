Epiroc wins large equipment order for Iamgold’s Côté gold mine

Epiroc has won a large order for surface mining equipment from Iamgold that will optimize safety and productivity through advanced automation. The machines will be used in production at the Côté greenfield gold project under construction near Gogama, Ont.

Iamgold has ordered several Pit Viper 231 and SmartROC D65 drill rigs in time for production to start in the second half of 2023. The Pit Vipers will be fully autonomous. The SmartROC D65 rigs are prepared for remote operation.

The Pit Viper 231 and SmartROC D65 surface drill rigs are built to face the toughest conditions while optimizing productivity, safety and fuel efficiency. Advanced features include Epiroc’s telematics system Certiq, which allows for automated and intelligent monitoring of productivity and machine performance.

Read more about Pit Viper 231 here and about SmartROC D65 here.