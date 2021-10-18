Epiroc wins large equipment order for Iamgold’s Côté gold mine

Epiroc has won a large order for surface mining equipment from Iamgold that will optimize safety and productivity through advanced automation. The […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 18, 2021 At 2:30 pm
Autonomous Epiroc Pit Vipers at an American mine site.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Companies

Epiroc has won a large order for surface mining equipment from Iamgold that will optimize safety and productivity through advanced automation. The machines will be used in production at the Côté greenfield gold project under construction near Gogama, Ont. 

Iamgold has ordered several Pit Viper 231 and SmartROC D65 drill rigs in time for production to start in the second half of 2023. The Pit Vipers will be fully autonomous. The SmartROC D65 rigs are prepared for remote operation.

The Pit Viper 231 and SmartROC D65 surface drill rigs are built to face the toughest conditions while optimizing productivity, safety and fuel efficiency. Advanced features include Epiroc’s telematics system Certiq, which allows for automated and intelligent monitoring of productivity and machine performance. 

Read more about Pit Viper 231 here and about SmartROC D65 here.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 19 2021 - Oct 20 2021
Battery Tech 2021
Oct 20 2021 - Oct 22 2021
Project Management for Mining
Nov 13 2021 - Nov 20 2021
ALTA 2021 Nickel-Cobalt-Copper, Uranium-REE, Gold-PM, In Situ Recovery, Lithium & Battery Technology Conference & Exhibition
Feb 06 2022 - Feb 08 2022
Geo Week

Related Posts