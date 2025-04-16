Epiroc wins large underground mining equipment order in India

Epiroc – a leading manufacturer for the mining and construction industries – won a large order for underground mining equipment and aftermarket support from Hindustan Zinc Limited in India.

Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC) – a Vedanta Group company – is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and the world’s third largest silver producer. The company has ordered a fleet of mine trucks as well as rigs for face drilling and production drilling. The producer will use the equipment at Hindustan Zinc’s technologically advanced operations across the state of Rajasthan in northwestern India, namely Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, Zawar, Kayad and Rajpura Dariba.

The company valued the equipment order at about MSEK 280. It was booked in the first quarter 2025. In addition, the company backed up the equipment with a full service and maintenance contract for a period of six to eight years.

Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO, said: “We are proud to partner with Hindustan Zinc as they have very stringent standards for partners and safety parameters,”

Arunkumar Govindarajan, president for Epiroc India, added: “Epiroc’s partnership with Hindustan Zinc in India goes a long way and with this new order it deepens the collaboration even further, fueled by innovation from both sides. We thank Hindustan Zinc for the trust shown in Epiroc. Half of the machines in this order will be delivered from Epiroc’s manufacturing facility in Nashik, supporting the country’s “Make in India” efforts.”

The ordered equipment includes the Minetruck MT42 S and Minetruck MT65 S, Simba E70 S production drilling rig, and the Boomer M2D face drilling rig. Machine features include Epiroc’s Rig Control System, RCS, which makes them ready for automation and remote control.

Deliveries will start in the third quarter 2025 and will continue into the end of 2025.

More information is posted on www.Epiroc.com.