Epiroc’s Water for All celebrates 40 years of transforming lives

Epiroc's Water for All initiative celebrates four decades of delivering clean water and sanitation to communities in need. Since its inception, the program has reached millions of people, transforming lives through access to essential resources.

"The need for clean water and sanitation keeps growing, making Water for All more important than ever," said Epiroc president and CEO Helena Hedblom. "We are very proud of Water for All's accomplishments and of all passionate colleagues who, supported by the company, are making this possible.”

In partnership with Atlas Copco Group, Water for All is driven by employees at a local level across the globe. The initiative funds projects like drilling wells, building rain harvesting facilities, repairing water systems and educating communities on sanitation. Special focus is given to supporting schools, with efforts aimed at empowering women and girls by providing safe water and private sanitation facilities.

The impact of Water for All is profound, especially for women and girls. In many communities, girls who once spent their days fetching water from distant, often contaminated sources are now free to attend school alongside their brothers. Women, who used to spend hours each day collecting water, now have time to work or start businesses, contributing to their families and local economies. The construction of private latrines has also enhanced safety and dignity for women and girls.

More than 2,000 Epiroc employees currently contribute to the program, with their donations matched by the company. Nearly all funds go directly to projects, such as constructing rainwater cisterns in Mexico, ensuring water access for villages in Uganda, and aiding flood-affected regions in Ukraine.

For more information, visit www.Water4All.org.