PDAC 2025 JV video: ValOre aims to consolidate Brazil PGMs district, CEO says

ValOre Metals (TSXV: VO) is set to create a nearly 1,000 sq. km precious metals district in Brazil’s Ceará state, according to chairman and CEO Jim Paterson.

On Feb. 14, the company signed a letter of intent to buy all common shares of South Atlantic Gold in exchange for 38.5 million shares, valued at about $2.7 million (US$1.9 million). This deal merges two nearby Pedra Branca projects with similar geology, infrastructure and community ties.

“Bringing together these two projects is long overdue,” Paterson told The Northern Miner at the recent PDAC show in Toronto. “I’m juggling four deals right now,” he added, indicating the company’s busy pace as it focuses on unlocking platinum-group metals value in Brazil.

