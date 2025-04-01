PDAC JV video: Argenta Silver to re-log 100,000m of drill core, exec says

Frank Giustra-backed Argenta Silver (TSXV: AGAG) is re-logging 100,000 metres of old core from its El Quevar project in Salta, Argentina. In […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 31, 2025 At 10:21 pm
Argenta Silver vice-president of exploration Joaquin Marias (R) talks to Mining.com host Devan Murugan during the 2025 PDAC event in Toronto.

Frank Giustra-backed Argenta Silver (TSXV: AGAG) is re-logging 100,000 metres of old core from its El Quevar project in Salta, Argentina.

In a video interview, Joaquin Marias, vice-president of exploration, says this prepares drill targets for an exploration campaign that will start in May.

"We are going to reload about 15-20% of the historical drill core,” Marias said early this month during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s event in Toronto.

The planned work covers core re-analysis, mapping and soil sampling. El Quevar already has a measured and indicated resource of 2.93 million tonnes at 482 grams silver per tonne for 45.3 million oz. of metal.

The project has infrastructure. A ready camp with capacity for 100 workers and over 60 km of internal roads sit on the site, and external links include a road, a railroad, a gas pipeline and a solar farm 20 km away. These facilities could help restart operations quickly, Marias suggested.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

