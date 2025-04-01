PDAC JV video: Argenta Silver to re-log 100,000m of drill core, exec says

Frank Giustra-backed Argenta Silver (TSXV: AGAG) is re-logging 100,000 metres of old core from its El Quevar project in Salta, Argentina.

In a video interview, Joaquin Marias, vice-president of exploration, says this prepares drill targets for an exploration campaign that will start in May.

"We are going to reload about 15-20% of the historical drill core,” Marias said early this month during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s event in Toronto.

The planned work covers core re-analysis, mapping and soil sampling. El Quevar already has a measured and indicated resource of 2.93 million tonnes at 482 grams silver per tonne for 45.3 million oz. of metal.

The project has infrastructure. A ready camp with capacity for 100 workers and over 60 km of internal roads sit on the site, and external links include a road, a railroad, a gas pipeline and a solar farm 20 km away. These facilities could help restart operations quickly, Marias suggested.

