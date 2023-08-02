EMP Metals, University of Regina to research sources of subsurface lithium

EMP Metals (CSE: EMPS; OTC: EMPPF) is teaming up with the University of Regina to trace the source of lithium in subsurface waters within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, a 1.4 million km2 area that includes southwestern Manitoba, southern Saskatchewan, Alberta, northeastern British Columbia, and the southwest corner of the Northwest Territories.

EMP has agreed to support the work of the university’s geologist Dr. Leslie Robbins by providing $30,000 in financial support over two years. The team has also received a $60,000 Natural Science and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Alliance grant.

"EMP is pleased to support the research being done by Dr. Robbins and his team,” said CEO, Rob Gamley. “We believe that western Canada, and in particular southeastern Saskatchewan has huge reserves of lithium, and we are dedicated as a company to responsibly developing these reserves through to production, building value for our shareholders and Canadians as a whole."

EMP is an early-stage lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale, direct lithium extraction assets. It is focused on the Duperow formation in Saskatchewan, believing the brines may be high grade and contain low amounts of hydrogen sulphide.

