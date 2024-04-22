Critical Elements expands Rose West with multiple +1% Li2O assays

Critical Elements Lithium (TSXV: CRE; OTCQX: CRECF) reported the results of the 3,670-metre winter drill program at Rose West as they continue to return multiple wide intersections of lithium-rich pegmatites. The best assay was 1.75% lithium oxide (Li2O) and 201 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) over 10.1 metres in hole RD-24-19.
Several more high-grade intersections were reported:
Critical Elements says the new find is “highly prospective” but says it is pleased with the results so far.
The Rose West discovery is part of the Rose project that includes Rose and Rose South lithium-tantalum properties. The property is located in Quebec, 80 km south of the Eleonore gold mine and 45 km northwest of the Whabouchi lithium project. The Rose properties are 100%-owned by Critical Elements.
A feasibility study for Rose was produced last fall. It includes an indicated resource for both pit constrained and underground mineralization that includes 1.8 million tonnes, grading 0.93% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O5, plus an inferred resource of 2.4 million tonnes grading 0.78% Li2O and 129 ppm Ta2O5. Included is a probable reserve of 26.3 million tonnes at 0.87% Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5.
Read the entirety of the feasibility study on www.CECorp.ca.
