Critical Elements expands Rose West with multiple +1% Li2O assays

Critical Elements Lithium (TSXV: CRE; OTCQX: CRECF) reported the results of the 3,670-metre winter drill program at Rose West as they continue to return multiple wide intersections of lithium-rich pegmatites. The best assay was 1.75% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) and 201 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta 2 O 5 ) over 10.1 metres in hole RD-24-19.

Several more high-grade intersections were reported:

1.39% Li 2 O and 157 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 35.3 metres, including 2.33% Li 2 O and 152 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 9 metres in hole RS-24-25A.

O and 157 ppm Ta O over 35.3 metres, including 2.33% Li O and 152 ppm Ta O over 9 metres in hole RS-24-25A. 1.29% Li 2 O and 121 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 31.5 metres, including 1.69% Li 2 O and 127 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 13.5 metres in hole RD-24-24.

O and 121 ppm Ta O over 31.5 metres, including 1.69% Li O and 127 ppm Ta O over 13.5 metres in hole RD-24-24. 1.22% Li 2 O and 250 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 20.5 metres, including 1.60% Li 2 O and 181 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 15 meters in hole RD-24-17.

O and 250 ppm Ta O over 20.5 metres, including 1.60% Li O and 181 ppm Ta O over 15 meters in hole RD-24-17. 1.27% Li 2 O and 192 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 18.7 metres in hole RD-24-27.

O and 192 ppm Ta O over 18.7 metres in hole RD-24-27. 1.59% Li 2 O and 127 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 13.8 metres in hole RD-24-18.

Critical Elements says the new find is “highly prospective” but says it is pleased with the results so far.

The Rose West discovery is part of the Rose project that includes Rose and Rose South lithium-tantalum properties. The property is located in Quebec, 80 km south of the Eleonore gold mine and 45 km northwest of the Whabouchi lithium project. The Rose properties are 100%-owned by Critical Elements.

A feasibility study for Rose was produced last fall. It includes an indicated resource for both pit constrained and underground mineralization that includes 1.8 million tonnes, grading 0.93% Li 2 O and 145 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , plus an inferred resource of 2.4 million tonnes grading 0.78% Li 2 O and 129 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . Included is a probable reserve of 26.3 million tonnes at 0.87% Li 2 O and 138 ppm Ta 2 O 5 .

Read the entirety of the feasibility study on www.CECorp.ca.