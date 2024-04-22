Critical Elements expands Rose West with multiple +1% Li2O assays

Critical Elements Lithium (TSXV: CRE; OTCQX: CRECF) reported the results of the 3,670-metre winter drill program at Rose West as they continue […]
By Marilyn Scales April 22, 2024 At 1:52 pm
A pegmatite occurrence in a road cut near the Rose and Pivert showings. Credit: Critical Elements Lithium

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Critical Elements Lithium (TSXV: CRE; OTCQX: CRECF) reported the results of the 3,670-metre winter drill program at Rose West as they continue to return multiple wide intersections of lithium-rich pegmatites. The best assay was 1.75% lithium oxide (Li2O) and 201 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) over 10.1 metres in hole RD-24-19.

Several more high-grade intersections were reported:

  • 1.39% Li2O and 157 ppm Ta2O5 over 35.3 metres, including 2.33% Li2O and 152 ppm Ta2O5 over 9 metres in hole RS-24-25A.
  • 1.29% Li2O and 121 ppm Ta2O5 over 31.5 metres, including 1.69% Li2O and 127 ppm Ta2O5 over 13.5 metres in hole RD-24-24.
  • 1.22% Li2O and 250 ppm Ta2O5 over 20.5 metres, including 1.60% Li2O and 181 ppm Ta2O5 over 15 meters in hole RD-24-17.
  • 1.27% Li2O and 192 ppm Ta2O5 over 18.7 metres in hole RD-24-27.
  • 1.59% Li2O and 127 ppm Ta2O5 over 13.8 metres in hole RD-24-18.
  • 1.59% Li2O and 127 ppm Ta2O5 over 13.8 metres in hole RD-24-18.

Critical Elements says the new find is “highly prospective” but says it is pleased with the results so far.

The Rose West discovery is part of the Rose project that includes Rose and Rose South lithium-tantalum properties. The property is located in Quebec, 80 km south of the Eleonore gold mine and 45 km northwest of the Whabouchi lithium project. The Rose properties are 100%-owned by Critical Elements.

A feasibility study for Rose was produced last fall. It includes an indicated resource for both pit constrained and underground mineralization that includes 1.8 million tonnes, grading 0.93% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O5, plus an inferred resource of 2.4 million tonnes grading 0.78% Li2O and 129 ppm Ta2O5. Included is a probable reserve of 26.3 million tonnes at 0.87% Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5.

Read the entirety of the feasibility study on www.CECorp.ca.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Apr 23 2024 - Apr 23 2024
PGO Virtual Symposium 2024
Apr 25 2024 - Apr 25 2024
PGO Virtual Symposium 2024
May 06 2024 - May 07 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024
May 13 2024 - May 14 2024
Battery Minerals & Supply Chain 2024

Related Posts