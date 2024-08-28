Equinox Gold celebrates Greenstone mine opening with 3,634 km ride and $1.5M donation

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX; NYSE American:EQX) has marked the upcoming opening of its Greenstone mine with a 3,634-km cycling journey from Vancouver, B.C., to its Greenstone mine in Geraldton, Ont. The team arrived at the mine on Aug. 28, 2024, delivering a cheque for over $1.3 million to Geraldton District Hospital. This effort was strengthened by additional support from colleagues in Brazil, Mexico and California, who collectively raised more than $200,000 for local charities through various physical activities.

"As we conclude this incredible journey, I reflect on the dedication and unity of our team. The Ride to Greenstone symbolizes our commitment to teamwork and community health and well-being, and we appreciate the generosity of our many stakeholders who supported the ride with donations," said chair of Equinox Gold Ross Beaty.



The Greenstone mine is one of the largest gold mines in Canada and a significant contributor to the local economy. The mine is expected to produce over 400,000 oz. of gold annually during its first five years, creating substantial employment and business opportunities in the region. It poured its first gold on May 22, 2024, and is set to reach commercial production by the third quarter of 2024.

The cycling journey is part of the celebrations leading up to the mine’s official opening on Aug. 29.

Supporters and stakeholders are encouraged to watch the event on the Greenstone gold mines’ YouTube page.

For more details, visit www.RidetoGreenstone.com.