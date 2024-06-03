Equinox organizes “Ride to Greenstone” to raise funds for local hospital

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX; NYSE: EQX) has launched the “Ride to Greenstone” to raise money for the Geraldton District Hospital, near the new Greenstone gold mine. The hospital serves a 2,767-km2 area of northern Ontario.

The ride will be an epic 3,634-km bike relay from Vancouver to Ontario. The event is supported by the company’s global workforce, contractors and suppliers, including five Indigenous communities and the Greenstone mine workforce. The company’s other mine sites in California, Mexico and Brazil are also sending cyclists to this event and are raising funds for charities in their local communities.

Equinox chair Ross Beaty said, "The Ride to Greenstone highlights our commitment to the health and well-being of our team, emphasizing physical activity, team building and fun. Supporting community health and education is one of our top priorities as a company, and we are thrilled to see the entire Equinox Gold family of employees, contractors and suppliers coming together to raise money for the Geraldton District Hospital."

The cyclists will officially set off from the Equinox’s head office in Vancouver on August 5 at 8:00 am. Daily progress updates will be provided on the Company's social media channels and on the Ride to Greenstone website.

Information is available on the company's website at www.EquinoxGold.com, on the Ride to Greenstone website, and by emailing Ride2Greenstone@EquinoxGold.com.