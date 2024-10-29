Equity Metals reports final assays from summer drilling at Silver Queen gold-silver property, B.C.

Equity Metals (TSXV: EQTY) shared the final assays from the summer 2024 drill program on its 100%-owned Silver Queen gold-silver project. Drilling extended the George Lake target by up to 550 metres to the southeast of the original discovery. Very high silver grades from several veins along the western edge of the Camp deposit, and a new sulphide-rich discovery was made at the Camp North target.

Drilling at Goerge Lake defined multiple veins that form clusters of gold and silver-enriched, northwest trending polymetallic veins. Highlights from hole SQ24-120 (true widths) include:

A 0.5 metre interval grading 2.6 g/t gold, 81 g/t silver, 2.2% lead and 11.5% zinc (13.6 g/t gold equivalent or 1,008 g/t silver equivalent) within a broader 1.5 metre interval averaging 1.2 g/t gold, 38 g/t silver, 0.8% lead and 3.8% zinc (5.0 g/t gold equivalent or 375 g/t silver equivalent) starting 247.4 metres downhole; and

A 0.6 metre interval grading 2.0 g/t gold, 51 g/t silver, 0.6% lead and 11.9% zinc (12.0 g/t gold equivalent or 895 g/t silver equivalent) within a broader 3.5 metre interval averaging 0.5 g/t gold, 17 g/t silver, 0.6% lead and 2.8% zinc (3.1 g/t gold equivalent or 234 g/t silver equivalent) starting 272.7 metres downhole.

The new assays from the Camp deposit are said to compliment previous results, which were as high as 2.3 metres at 557 g/t silver equivalent. Highlights of hole SQ24-123 (true widths) include:

A 1.0 metre interval averaging 2.5 g/t gold, 57 g/t silver, 1.1% lead and 11.6% zinc (12.9 g/t gold equivalent or 958 g/t silver equivalent) from a shallow hanging wall vein; and

A 2.4 metre interval averaging 0.1 g/t gold, 173 g/t silver, 0.1% lead and 0.3 % zinc (2.7 g/t gold equivalent or 202 g/t silver equivalent) from a deeper footwall vein.

Recent drilling also identified several narrow veins up-hole from the previously reported discovery intercept at the Camp North target. The discovery hole, SQ24-128, returned 8.6 metres (hole length) grading 352 g/t silver equivalent. The target remains open both vertically and to the east.

Equity Metals is planning to drill additional targets at both the Camp and Camp North targets as part of its fall 2024 program.

More than 20 different veins have been identified on the Silver Queen property over 100+ years of exploration and development. The property contains an historic decline into the No. 3 vein and the George Lake vein, camp infrastructure, and a maintained tailings facility.

Additional information is posted on www.EquityMetalsCorporation.com.