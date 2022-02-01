Eriez expands spare parts inventory to help clients avoid downtime

Eriez has invested millions into spare parts inventory within its recently expanded Service and Repair Centre to meet increased demand and help customers keep production moving.

“Our focus is on increasing ‘smart inventory’ every year,” said John Klinge, Eriez director of strategic sales-aftermarket. “This means the parts we stock can be sold as spare parts, used for repairs or incorporated in new equipment builds. This approach reduces turnaround time for repairs, speeds up delivery of new equipment and minimizes downtime when a customer must replace a part.”

Eriez is stocking parts that integrate with Eriez equipment as well as competitors’ products. The Service and Repair Centre will stock components (such as motors, reducers, bearings and plastic chain belts) which are applicable to most standard equipment, as well as custom parts for Eriez state-of-the-art products specially designed to meet a customer’s specific requirements.

While Eriez can ship parts quickly, sometimes even next day, the company’s service team encourages customers to be proactive to ensure they maintain optimum productivity. The company suggests that customers keep a supply of wear parts and highly customized components on-hand.

In addition to spare parts, Eriez’ Service and Repair Centre offers a 24/7 service hotline, on-site field service equipment remanufacturing and full as new warranties.

For more information, www.Eriez.com.