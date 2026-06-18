Eriez names Dan Zimmerman to lead U.S. division

Dan Zimmerman, the general manager of Eriez‑USA. Credit: Eriez

Eriez, a company specializing in separation technology, has announced the promotion of Dan Zimmerman to general manager of its U.S. division.

Zimmerman will oversee leadership of the company’s U.S.-based business, including overall performance, financial execution and manufacturing and supply-chain management. He assumes the role with over 20-years experience working at Eriez. Most recently, he served as the director of operations for the U.S. division. He was previously employed as the company’s metalworking market manager and director of business development.

Eric Nelson, the vice-president of global operations at Eriez, said Simmer brings a deep knowledge of business and markets to the role. “His broad cross-functional experience, spanning operations, commercial strategy and financial leadership, positions him well to lead our U.S. organization into its next phase of growth,” said Nelson in a news release.

Eriez’s magnetic and materials-processing systems are deployed in major industries from mining to food production.