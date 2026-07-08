Eriez taps Drew Hobert to lead global mining sales

Drew Hobert, the global mining sales director at Eriez. Credit: Eriez

Eriez, a company specializing in separation technology, has appointed Drew Hobert as its new global mining sales director.

Hobert will oversee the company’s mining sales activities, including global strategy, regional alignment, forecasting and pipeline development. He assumes the role with over 12 years’ experience working at Eriez. Previously, he held roles in engineering, operations, technical services and business development. Hobert holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mining and mineral engineering from Virginia Tech.

Todd Burchett, the global head of mining and minerals at Eriez, said Hobert “brings a deep, well-rounded understanding of our business, from his mineral processing expertise to customer engagement and has built strong relationships around the globe,” a perspective Burchett called “critical” for the company’s future.

Eriez’s magnetic and materials processing systems are deployed in major industries from mining to food production.