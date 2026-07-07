New Emerson software targets control system drift

The system will be displayed at Emerson’s Ovation users group conference. Credit: Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has announced the release of its Ovation Curation Tool, a synchronization software that tracks change history between multiple Ovation systems to ensure control systems are aligned with production plant operations. The tool is aimed at reducing configuration drift.

The Ovation system is a control platform for power generation and water control solutions. According to Emerson, one of the primary challenges operators face is ensuring synchronization. Because engineers often make changes to production systems to improve performance, updates can become difficult to track. Emerson said its new curation tool automatically tracks changes to the control system over time and enables faster deployment and troubleshooting.

“The challenge continues to increase as workforce shortages make it more difficult to find and retain expert personnel,” said Rick Kephart, the vice-president of technology for Emerson’s power and water business. “The Ovation Curation Tool helps teams deliver lifecycle value for Emerson’s Ovation Digital Twin by making it easy to ensure simulations stay relevant, providing continuous benefit through improved training, testing, engineering and forecasting.”

The company said the tool can run on scheduled intervals to automatically detect and log control‑system changes. This is designed to give users a clear trail that replaces labour-intensive manual comparisons.

The new system will be displayed at Emerson’s Ovation users group conference from July 26 to 30 in Pittsburgh.