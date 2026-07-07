HydroGraph adds Midland to graphene compounding network

HydroGraph's certification process confirms industrial‑scale reliability. Credit: HydroGraph

Following the completion of HydroGraph’s (CSE: HG) technical and commercial qualification process, Midland Compounding & Consulting (MCC) has earned certification as a U.S. compounding partner for graphene-enhanced polymer applications.

Chris Surbrook, MCC’s new business development manager, said the certification shows the company's commitment to integrating advanced materials into practical applications. “Our experience developing specialty compounds and working with carbon-based additives allows us to support customers seeking to unlock new performance characteristics using graphene,” he added.

By achieving certification, the company is qualified to support customers seeking performance improvements, light-weighting, conductivity and functional enhancements using graphene.

Kjirstin Breure, the president and CEO of HydroGraph, said, “Midland brings a unique combination of formulation expertise, development capabilities and real world commercialization experience. Their ability to help customers move from laboratory development to pilot production and full-scale manufacturing makes them an important partner for advancing graphene-enhanced materials into high-value industrial applications.”

MCC is a company with experience in carbon materials including fibre‑reinforced and conductive systems. It has delivered automotive composites with Ford, among other clients.

HydroGraph is a global graphene producer. Its certification process confirms purity, consistency and industrial‑scale reliability.