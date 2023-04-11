Evergreen Energy is turning deadwood and waste into biomass fuel and energy

With the climate constantly in flux, extreme weather events can be hard to predict or prepare for. Fallen trees as a result of these events, can damage homes, buildings, vehicles and other property and pose a serious risk of injury as well.

Evergreen Energy can help remove these dead and dying trees and turn them into clean and safe electricity and heat, both locally and at remote minesites.

Should tree removal be needed at a mine, Evergreen can help. Those very trees and other vegetation can be turned into clean electricity and heat to power various mining operations.

The biomass combined heat and electricity system will be specifically designed to meet mine site needs, by using these dead and dying trees, plus a portion of project’s municipal solid waste. If your active mines are in remote locations using diesel to produce electricity or heat, Evergreen can significantly reduce both the carbon that is generated on-site and your mine’s carbon tax.

Evergreen Energy can also help protect staff by greatly reducing the negative carbon that has been generated throughout mining operations and could potentially help the project become eligible for a decarbonization grant and or even provide lease project funding.

To reduce cost for carbon and keep air clean, or for confidential sharing of information on how biomass and waste is converted into clean energy, email [email protected].