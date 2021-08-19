Evolution chooses Aspen productivity software for Mungari gold operation

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 19, 2021 At 12:55 pm
Mining at the Mungari operations in Australia. Credit: Evolution Mining.

Aspen Technology, a leader in asset optimization software, says a leading Australian gold miner, Evolution Mining (ASX: EVN) has deployed Aspen Mtell software at the company’s Mungari gold operations in Western Australia to reduce unplanned downtime and provide information to support productivity improvements.

The Mtell software mines historical and real-time operational and maintenance data to discover the precise failure signatures that precede asset degradation and breakdowns, predict future failures, and prescribe detailed actions to mitigate or solve problems via predictive and prescriptive maintenance. Evolution deployed it after rigorous offline testing on multiple pieces of equipment at two of its key sites prior to the decision to deploy the live version. 

