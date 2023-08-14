Exploits Discovery reports up to 14.59 g/t Au at Bullseye

Exploits Discovery (CSE: NFLD; OTCQX: NFLDF; FSE: 634) reports gold assays of up to 14.59 g/t from recent drilling on its 100%-owned Bullseye property.

Select intercepts from BE-23-028 include:

4.08 g/t gold over 1.6 metre core length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 75 metres below surface, including 8.16 g/t gold contribution from a 0.7 metre sample.

4.85 g/t gold over 0.75 metre core length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 185 metres below surface.

14.59 g/t gold over 1.0 metre core length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 186 metres below surface.

The Bullseye property is on the Appleton Fault zone, approximately 200 metres east of New Found Gold’s recently reported high-grade intercepts at its Everest gold zone in central Newfoundland.

The results suggest the potential extension of gold mineralization at Everest. Ken Tylee, VP exploration, said, “These intercepts suggest that hole 28 has encountered an extension of the Everest mineralized system announced by our neighbours on May 10, 2023, possibly tracking eastwards into our Bullseye claims.”

