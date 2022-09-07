EY Canada acquires sustainability consulting firm AFARA

EY Canada is welcoming AFARA and its team of multidisciplinary consultants to the firm to deepen existing resources and expertise in sustainability as well as environment, social and governance (ESG) services.

"Businesses around the world are now embracing societal change and sustainable development as road maps to long-term success, and we are excited to play a role in that journey," says Kent Kaufield, chief sustainability officer and ESG markets leader at EY Canada. "At the end of the day, sustainability is everybody's business. With AFARA, we look forward to helping clients build resilient, sustainable companies and economies, while furthering the energy transition."

With presence in Toronto and Calgary, AFARA provides leading public and private sector organizations with solutions grounded in actionable insight that make lasting improvements in sustainability performance.

"It's incredible to be joining an organization so focused on culture, values and solving some of the world's most meaningful, complex problems," says Dan Zilnik, president at AFARA. "Both EY and AFARA have track records of helping clients navigate their ESG journeys as they work towards setting, meeting and reporting on key targets that build trust with stakeholders and capital markets. There is no doubt that we are about to accelerate and magnify our combined impact by joining forces."

For nearly 20 years, EY teams have built a legacy in providing sustainability and ESG services. Now, with AFARA joining the EY-Parthenon practice, the firm will provide clients with enhanced end-to-end services that address the increasing ESG challenges organizations face today.

"From setting greenhouse gas reduction targets, to turning carbon dioxide pollution into valuable products and scaling up transformational recycling technologies, we're helping leaders reframe their sustainability strategy to help protect and create value for business, people, society and the world, " says Dave Rogers, Canadian strategy leader at EY-Parthenon. "This investment is a testament to firm's commitment to accelerating climate action, and empowering its people and clients do the same."

In 2021, EY delivered on its goal to became carbon negative globally, a significant step toward achieving its ambition of becoming net-zero by 2025. And earlier this year, EY, in association with Hult International Business School, announced a fully accredited, free masters in sustainability degree for all EY people.

For more information about the organization, please visit ey.com.