F3 Uranium stock offering earns $17.5M on initial sale 

F3 Uranium (TSXV: FUU; OTCQB: FUUFF) has earned gross proceeds of $17.5 million through the sale of 36,0982,474 flow-through shares at $0.485 […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff  August 15, 2023 At 2:20 pm
F3 Uranium has raised at least $17.5 million to fund further exploration on its Athabasca basin properties. Credit: F3 Uranium

F3 Uranium (TSXV: FUU; OTCQB: FUUFF) has earned gross proceeds of $17.5 million through the sale of 36,0982,474 flow-through shares at $0.485 per share. 

The purchase was made by Red Cloud Securities, the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters.  

The underwriters have an option to purchase for resale up to another $2.5 million worth of shares in an over-allotment option. 

The flow-through units to be sold under the offering will be offered by way of the “accredited investor” and “minimum amount investment” exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. 

The offering is expected to close on Sept. 12. F3 will pay the underwriters a cash commission of 5.5% on gross proceeds raised. 

F3 will use the money to fund exploration in the Athabasca basin, where it has 18 projects. 

For more information, visit www.F3Uranium.com

