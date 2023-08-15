F3 Uranium stock offering earns $17.5M on initial sale 

F3 Uranium (TSXV: FUU; OTCQB: FUUFF) has earned gross proceeds of $17.5 million through the sale of 36,0982,474 flow-through shares at $0.485 per share.

The purchase was made by Red Cloud Securities, the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters.

The underwriters have an option to purchase for resale up to another $2.5 million worth of shares in an over-allotment option.

The flow-through units to be sold under the offering will be offered by way of the “accredited investor” and “minimum amount investment” exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

The offering is expected to close on Sept. 12. F3 will pay the underwriters a cash commission of 5.5% on gross proceeds raised.

F3 will use the money to fund exploration in the Athabasca basin, where it has 18 projects.

For more information, visit www.F3Uranium.com.