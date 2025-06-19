Fayat completes its buyout of the Mecalac Group

Fayat Group has acquired a 100% stake in the Mecalac Group, which offers a wide range of compact and innovative construction equipment for urban worksites: excavators, loaders, dumpers and backhoe loaders, with production units in France, Germany, the UK and Turkey.

The Mecalac Group has joined Fayat road equipment division, a world leader in road-building equipment, and will strengthen this division's offerings, particularly for urban projects, by providing innovative and sustainable solutions worldwide. The division now has 29 production sites in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Fayat Group – a family business with many years of experience in the civil works construction equipment sector – can offer the Mecalac Group the support it needs to remain a stable and reliable partner for its clients worldwide now and in the long term.

Within the Group, Mecalac will retain its autonomy, like the division's other brands, offering its clients high-end technological solutions marketed under the Mecalac brand. Mecalac will collaborate with other Fayat Group entities to develop technologies of the future and its distribution network, so that we can keep offering our clients the best solutions and enable them to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

Jean-Claude Fayat, president of Fayat Group, said: “This acquisition is a fantastic opportunity for Fayat Group and its customers. Mecalac is a highly recognised brand and an innovative player in the urban construction equipment market. Mecalac will play a strategic role in our group, and we are committed to ensuring the development of its product range. We will be using its expertise and technologies to complement our existing ranges, so as to keep developing equipment that meets our clients' specific needs, particularly on urban worksites.”

More information is posted on www.Fayat.com.