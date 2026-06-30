Feasibility study values Diamba Sud at US$1B

The Diamba Sud gold project in southeastern Senegal. Credit: Fortuna

Fortuna Mining, a Vancouver-based precious-metal producer, has announced results from its feasibility study (FS) for its Diamba Sud gold project in southeastern Senegal.

The results, which the company described as positive, showed an after-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 60% and a net present value (NPV) of US$1 billion, based on a 5% discount rate. The payback period is one year at a gold price of US$3,500 per ounce. Updated to a gold price of US$4,000 per ounce, the NPV increased to US$1.3 billion, with an IRR of 72% and an 11-month payback period.

Fortuna said the FS improves upon its previous 2025 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in a number of key areas, including a higher production profile, longer mine life and improved metallurgical performance.

Jorge A. Ganoza, the president and CEO of Fortuna, called Diamba Sud a “standout growth project with high returns.” He added that the FS supports the company’s plan to “grow our annual gold production rate by approximately 60% to more than 500,000 ounces in 2028.”

The FS also incorporated planned on-site construction of office buildings and access roads.

Diamba Sud is a gold exploration project in Senegal’s Kédougou Region, operated by Fortuna’s Boya S.A. The state is set to assume a 10% stake in the project soon.