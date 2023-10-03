Federal money to strengthen nuclear and clean mining supply chains in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is a world leader in uranium mining, with the capacity to meet the future needs to develop small modular reactors (SMRs). Preparation is needed to help Saskatchewan's manufacturers and suppliers capitalize on this growing industry and contribute to a clean and sustainable economy for Saskatchewan and Canada.

The development and deployment of small modular reactors is predicted to create thousands of jobs for Canadian workers and grow our economy. Such nuclear power sources will produce reliable power with zero greenhouse gas emissions. Their use is particularly attractive in remote and northern locations.

PrairiesCan has already been helping this sector work towards this bright future with the announcement of $832,500 to help Saskatchewan businesses become qualified suppliers in nuclear and clean mining supply chains.

Funding is provided to a partnership of the Saskatchewan Industrial and Mining Suppliers' Association (SIMSA), First Nations Power Authority of Saskatchewan (FNPA) and the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI).

"The path to new nuclear development and deployment in Canada must include Indigenous-led and Indigenous-owned projects backed by the next generation of service providers to the nuclear industry,” said FNPA Saskatchewan CEO Guy Lonechild. “We are proud to be part of the solution to driving meaningful engagement of Indigenous businesses with our partners."

This investment will help Saskatchewan businesses gain the knowledge and earn accreditations necessary to meet nuclear supply chain standards, achieve net-zero, environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards for mining suppliers, and develop a supplier database of Indigenous businesses working in nuclear and clean energy supply chains.

The new PrairiesCan funding builds on the $240,000 provided in 2022 to support SIMSA’s concierge service.

The federal government, through Natural Resources Canada, has also approved up to $74 million in funds for SMR development in Saskatchewan, led by SaskPower.

In addition to its $1-billion uranium industry, Saskatchewan is also the world’s largest producer of potash. The province is also working sustainably to develop sources of other critical minerals, such as rare earth elements and lithium.

